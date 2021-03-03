Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Insider Richard Dallas White Sells 26,668 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) insider Richard Dallas White sold 26,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $2,085,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Dallas White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Richard Dallas White sold 4,966 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $396,286.80.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00.

DIOD stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 16,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,935. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.09. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. Research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,567,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,979,000 after purchasing an additional 346,955 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $48,391,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Diodes by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 630,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $43,911,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 19.3% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 547,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,933,000 after acquiring an additional 88,516 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIOD. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lifted their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diodes from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

