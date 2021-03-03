Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $300.55

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) (LON:DLG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 300.55 ($3.93) and traded as high as GBX 330.50 ($4.32). Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) shares last traded at GBX 327.50 ($4.28), with a volume of 2,447,016 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLG. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 351 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 335.60 ($4.38).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 314.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 300.55.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, personal home, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.