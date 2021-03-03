Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 8,488 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 160% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,264 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares by 16.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at $212,000.

SOXL traded down $3.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,356,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,879,132. Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78.

