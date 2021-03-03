DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the January 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of DLHC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,870. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.85 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.18. DLH has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.50 million. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DLH will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull purchased 7,346 shares of DLH stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $71,990.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,470,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Zachary Parker purchased 9,200 shares of DLH stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,059 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,912.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 19,046 shares of company stock worth $191,887 in the last ninety days. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its holdings in DLH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,871,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DLH by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 79,606 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 87,498 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in DLH by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 173,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in DLH by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

