DMM: Governance (DMG) Market Capitalization Tops $3.49 Million

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for about $0.0695 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.25 or 0.00775058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00027739 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00061802 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00029997 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00044876 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,512,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,172,659 tokens. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

DMM: Governance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using US dollars.

