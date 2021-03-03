DMScript Trading Up 84.1% Over Last Week (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One DMScript token can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. DMScript has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded up 84.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.12 or 0.00484215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00073897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00079551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00083153 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00054576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.58 or 0.00489041 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 tokens. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

DMScript Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

