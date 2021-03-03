Dock (DOCK) Reaches Market Cap of $22.27 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Dock has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0355 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a market capitalization of $22.27 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.13 or 0.00778875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00027870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00062358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00029856 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00045062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a token. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 627,697,556 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official website is dock.io

Dock Token Trading

