Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $160.85 million and $3.14 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Doctors Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00050741 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000267 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

Doctors Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

