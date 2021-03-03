DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Position Lifted by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 87.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 40.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total transaction of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total transaction of $81,851,143.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.05.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $232.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.11 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.88 and a 52-week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

