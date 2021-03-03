DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) traded down 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $216.16 and last traded at $219.64. 3,665,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 3,213,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.05.

The stock has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.03.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.81, for a total transaction of $1,628,476.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 83,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,333,428.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,187,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,274,000 after buying an additional 680,641 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 491.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,138,000 after buying an additional 1,473,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at $367,316,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in DocuSign by 225.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,560,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,884,000 after buying an additional 1,081,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

