DODO 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $85.26 Million (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One DODO token can currently be bought for about $4.59 or 0.00009022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $452.81 million and approximately $85.26 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.34 or 0.00483950 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00074026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00079607 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00083031 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.28 or 0.00489731 BTC.

DODO Token Profile

DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,598,428 tokens. DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

DODO Token Trading

