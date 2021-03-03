Dogecoin (DOGE) Trading Down 5% Over Last 7 Days

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Dogecoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and $1.11 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0510 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.58 or 0.00371505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 128,605,640,069 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

