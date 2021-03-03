Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Up 101.7% in February

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 796,600 shares, an increase of 101.7% from the January 28th total of 395,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 494,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,044 shares of company stock worth $16,451,164. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 57.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 94.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. 58.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLB stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $99.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,969. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $44.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 38.26%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

