Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $229.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 313.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 803,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,382,000 after purchasing an additional 609,041 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $186.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.58.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

