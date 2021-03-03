Dollar Tree Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 13,724 call options on the company. This is an increase of 160% compared to the average volume of 5,278 call options.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $2.99 on Wednesday, hitting $101.94. 375,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.