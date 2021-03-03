Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares dropped 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.32 and last traded at $59.10. Approximately 517,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 371,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domo from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Domo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Domo from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.57.

Get Domo alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 9,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $432,574.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,355.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $122,471.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,815.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 315,873 shares of company stock valued at $17,034,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOMO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,379,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,143,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,691,000 after purchasing an additional 254,126 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,315,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,899,000 after purchasing an additional 115,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Domo by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 929,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Domo by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 122,528 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.