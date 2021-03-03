Domtar (TSE:UFS) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $42.37

Shares of Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.37 and traded as high as C$47.89. Domtar shares last traded at C$45.96, with a volume of 33,562 shares traded.

UFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domtar to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Domtar to C$34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$42.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.03.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 4.8499996 earnings per share for the current year.

Domtar Company Profile (TSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

