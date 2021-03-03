Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $54.13

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.13 and traded as low as $45.65. Dongfeng Motor Group shares last traded at $46.00, with a volume of 256 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DNFGY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dongfeng Motor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dongfeng Motor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

