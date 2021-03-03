Donut Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $191,386.00 (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded down 36% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut token can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Donut has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $191,386.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.11 or 0.00478478 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00073225 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00078110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00082560 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.23 or 0.00498297 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 tokens. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

