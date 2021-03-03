DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Trading Down 7.7%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $144.56 and last traded at $148.25. 4,058,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 2,893,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $228,000.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

