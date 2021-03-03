Dorian LPG Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,354 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,192% compared to the average volume of 190 put options.

Shares of LPG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,193. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $14.90. The firm has a market cap of $658.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds raised Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. Pareto Securities lowered Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

