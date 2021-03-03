Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.16

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.16 and last traded at $105.12, with a volume of 3396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.95.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.69 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dorman Products by 7,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

