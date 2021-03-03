DPRating (RATING) Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One DPRating token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DPRating has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. DPRating has a market capitalization of $476,991.90 and $36,887.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00059040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.00 or 0.00775644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00032460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00062180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

RATING is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 tokens. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com . DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

