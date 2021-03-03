DREP Hits Market Cap of $29.63 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One DREP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. DREP has a total market cap of $29.63 million and $1.38 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DREP has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00059352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.32 or 0.00784505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00027951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00062322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00045344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 9,999,939,699 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,103,998 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org . DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

