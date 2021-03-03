Driven Brands (DRVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Driven Brands to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Driven Brands stock opened at $29.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15. Driven Brands has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $35.56.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

In related news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,379.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall purchased 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.