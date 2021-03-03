DubaiCoin Price Hits $0.38 on Top Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $6,148.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00019121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010585 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006262 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.