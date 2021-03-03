Dubuque Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Dubuque Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,376,000 after acquiring an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 15,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 28,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.11. 309,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,617,785. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.