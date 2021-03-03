Dubuque Bank & Trust Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 94,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,671,000 after buying an additional 87,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,374,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,125,639. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

