Dubuque Bank & Trust Purchases 21,957 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 349.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,957 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.82. 150,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,765. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

