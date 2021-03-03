Dubuque Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,977 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Dubuque Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 80,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,722,074. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a PE ratio of -64.62, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

