Dubuque Bank & Trust Sells 7,457 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,083 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,457 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.7% of Dubuque Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 239,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $35,710,578.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,580,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,109,667.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 416,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $61,723,536.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,173,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,196,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,844,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,892,595 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.25. 247,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,915,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.07 and a 200 day moving average of $142.82. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

