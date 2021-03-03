Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) dropped 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.27 and last traded at $46.74. Approximately 631,922 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 895,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.52.

DCT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -424.91.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Moran sold 40,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $2,089,063.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,761,989.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 6,156,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $273,264,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,583,668 shares of company stock worth $296,218,454. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,240,000. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,367,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 1,322.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 65,080 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,390,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,486,000 after acquiring an additional 847,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCT)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.