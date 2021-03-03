Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Hits $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 60.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.24 or 0.00479505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00072886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00077829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00082425 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00054485 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $248.45 or 0.00487781 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using US dollars.

