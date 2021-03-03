Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.64.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,109.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,627,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,549,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,883,000 after acquiring an additional 390,461 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Duke Realty by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 356,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,265,000 after acquiring an additional 246,984 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,544,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Duke Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRE opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $43.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duke Realty will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.83%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

