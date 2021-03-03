Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.18% of Duke Realty worth $26,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Duke Realty by 34.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $43.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $248.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.83%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $154,264.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,109.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRE. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

