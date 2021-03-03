Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Down 49.1% in February

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the January 28th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dunxin Financial stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Dunxin Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DXF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 350,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,186. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37. Dunxin Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $2.20.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

