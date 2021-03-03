DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Trading Down 6.5%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 1,787,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,727,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.

DRRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $438.87 million, a P/E ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of DURECT by 535.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 39,968 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 2,140,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DURECT by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 456,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DURECT by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,055,839 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,036,000 after buying an additional 364,379 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

