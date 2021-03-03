DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Trading Down 6.5%

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 1,787,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 2,727,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.31.
DRRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price target on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. DURECT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.
The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $438.87 million, a P/E ratio of -44.39 and a beta of 1.76.
About DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.