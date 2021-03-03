Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DY stock traded up $9.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.88. 27,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,612. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $93.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 104.96 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 45,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $3,522,436.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,761,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $4,469,853.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dycom Industries to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

