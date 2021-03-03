Dynamic (DYN) Price Hits $0.71

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $10.81 million and $35.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,716.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.06 or 0.03133205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.30 or 0.00371281 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.79 or 0.01038683 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.10 or 0.00437930 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.75 or 0.00372157 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003804 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.00243711 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00022303 BTC.

About Dynamic

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,311,918 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.