Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Up 42.8% This Week

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $148,522.79 and $74,807.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dynamite Coin Profile

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 792,582 coins and its circulating supply is 371,746 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

