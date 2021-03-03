Dynamite Market Cap Hits $158,541.34 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. Dynamite has a market cap of $158,541.34 and $95,116.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 60.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000815 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00064751 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002349 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 792,671 coins and its circulating supply is 371,835 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

