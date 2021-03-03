Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Short Interest Update

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

In related news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,417.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

About Eagle Capital Growth Fund

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.