Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.38 EPS

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $2.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

EGRX traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $41.17. 3,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.45 million, a P/E ratio of 114.95 and a beta of 0.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

