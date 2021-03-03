Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Up 5.4%

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.58. 436,929 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 328,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.38.

The company has a market cap of $494.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.76 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15.

In other news, major shareholder Resources Holding Independence acquired 638,744 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $2,548,588.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 29,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $187,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,143.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,443,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 973,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 57,745 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 42.3% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 280.1% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 810,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 596,900 shares during the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

