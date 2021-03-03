Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,895 shares during the period. Easterly Government Properties accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.22% of Easterly Government Properties worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DEA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,015. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.