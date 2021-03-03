Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,015. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.79 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

