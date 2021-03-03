Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) PT Raised to $25.00 at Raymond James

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.23% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.
Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,015. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.79 and a beta of 0.45.
In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
