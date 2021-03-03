easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,200 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

easyJet (LON:EZJ) has been assigned a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.28) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 885.47 ($11.57).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,027 ($13.42) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,090.50 ($14.25). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 817.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 697.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.86.

In related news, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.