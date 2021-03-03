easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys £19,896.32 in Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Julie Southern acquired 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

Shares of EZJ stock traded up GBX 45.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,045.50 ($13.66). 4,422,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 817.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 697.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,090.50 ($14.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Davy Research cut easyJet to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 885.47 ($11.57).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

