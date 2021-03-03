easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys £19,896.32 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2021


easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) insider Julie Southern acquired 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67).

Shares of EZJ stock traded up GBX 45.50 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,045.50 ($13.66). 4,422,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,253,837. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 817.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 697.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. easyJet plc has a 12-month low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,090.50 ($14.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital upgraded easyJet to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Davy Research cut easyJet to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on easyJet from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 885.47 ($11.57).

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

