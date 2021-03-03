Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $155.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

Shares of ETN opened at $133.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Eaton has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $135.84. The company has a market cap of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

