Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 86,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,939. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $12.05.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
