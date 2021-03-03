Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $11.45. The company had a trading volume of 86,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,939. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $12.05.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

